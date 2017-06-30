Finding the Hottest Deals of the Summer

Whether you’re taking it easy by the pool or prepping for full blown fireworks, RetailMeNot helps you celebrate in style.

Sara Skirboll dropped by with what we can save on now.

Yumi Kim is a New York based designer who is known for her feminine, floral maxi dresses and you can now find her signature prints on her newly launched swimwear collection. Right now at Anthropologie, select styles are 50% off, so you can find this set for under $80.

Heading on a beach trip? Try this new line of totes from the brand Quilted Koala. These bags are designed by a husband and wife team and they’re stylish, yet completely functional with a snap closure and three pockets on the inside- even one for your iPad. This can be found on the brands website starting at $138.

Grilling out or picnicking in Zilker? Keep the pesky bugs away with this new DEET-free insect repellent was independently tested and proven effective against zika carried by mosquitoes and ticks. It’s made with natural, non-toxic active ingredients like cedarwood and citronella. It’s paraben and gluten free. You can get this at CVS for $15.99.

Capture all the best moments of 4th of July with the new Nikon Coolpix W100 Camera. It’s waterproof, freezeproof and even shockproof, so it’s protected if you drop it. Perfect for any adventure. The best part is the Nikon SnapBridge which allows for an easy upload to your social channels. Right now Best Buy is offering $5 cash back with any purchase over $30 instore or online.

Looking for a new summer scent? Have you heard of the Austin-based company phlur? Not only do these fragrances come in six scents ranging from fresh to smoky, but they are sustainably made and cruelty-free, so they are safe for your skin and the environment. And for just $15, phlur will send you three different scents to test. When you choose the one you love, you can put that $15 towards a full price 50 mL bottle that’s $85. It’s a genius idea and it makes the perfect gift, too.

