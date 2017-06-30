Dell Children’s Medical Center celebrates its 10th birthday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been 10 years since Dell Children’s Medical Center opened its doors to provide care and service to injured and sick children.

To celebrate the special milestone, the hospital held a party for its current and former patients and their families to share their stories and experiences.

When the hospital opened in 2007, it was the only place for “comprehensive pediatric specialty care” in Central Texas. The hospital is the only Pediatric Level I Trauma Center in Central Texas.

Next year, the hospital is opening a new 24-bed unit that will focus on children’s mental health. The Grace Grego Maxwell Mental Health Unit will help treat conditions like eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.