Civic leaders seeking action against Unbarlievable

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Numerous elected officials along with civil rights groups are taking action against Unbarlievable, a Rainey Street bar whose owner has recently come under attack after claims he made rude and racist comments.

The group of Austin community members speaking out against the bar says customers have “faced sexist, racist, Islamophic, and otherwise hateful rhetoric” from the owner, Brandon Cash, and his staff.

One customer posted a Facebook review stating in one instance, an employee brought out beers to a table and arranged them in a shape of a swastika. The post go on to say, “told the owner and he did not care at all — horrible.” Unbarlievable’s Facebook account responded to the post by writing, “If you have feelings all complaints should be directed to our HR department. You can reach them at getf——@unbarlievable.com.”

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says it investigating a complaint received on June 18 regarding Unbarlievable. The complaint centered on allegations of offensive imagery and language at the bar, but the state agency wouldn’t elaborate on what that entails.

As the social media backlash roared, the owner issued an apology on Wednesday. There is also a large banner outside the bar that reads: Dear Austin, We’re Sorry.

The protest, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. in front of the bar located at 76 Rainey St., will be attended by the following individuals:

Council Member Pio Renteria

County Commissioner Margaret Gomez

County Commissioner Jeff Travillion

Travis County Treasurer Dolores Ortega

LULAC Representative Frank Ortega

Education Austin Representative Ken Zarifis

U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association Representative

Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce

Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce

Minorities for Equality in Employment, Education, Liberty and Justice Latresse Cooke

KXAN.com will live stream the 1 p.m. protest in this story.