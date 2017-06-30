AFD investigating overnight house fire

KXAN (AUSTIN) — The Austin Fire Department is looking into the cause of an overnight fire Friday at an East Austin home.

The fire broke out at the home on 1164 Alamo St. between Pennsylvania and S L Davis Avenues.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the fire started inside or if the fire was set intentionally.

When crews arrived around 12:15 a.m., they first thought the porch was on fire, but it turns out it was a mattress outside the home that caught fire.

Nobody was inside the home when crews arrived. Crews found the front door open and investigators say there are signs people do live in the house.