$3K reward being offered for veteran’s missing service dog

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) – A veteran who served in Desert Storm is offering a $3,000 reward for his 2-year-old service dog he believes was stolen last weekend from his Spicewood-area home.

James Irvin, 49, says his 120-pound Rottweiler named Bane was trained to help him sleep at night. And while Bane doesn’t actually sleep in Irvin’s bed, he’s right next to him on the floor.

The only reason I can go to sleep is because I know he can hear just before I do,” explains Irvin. Irvin says after serving in the Army for four years, it has been difficult for him to sleep. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, insomnia was the most commonly reported PTSD symptom in a survey of veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq.

On Sunday evening, Irvin says Bane and his other dog, Piper, an English Pointer, were out playing in their yard along Crawford Road. While the land isn’t fenced, Irvin says Bane has never wandered. He says the dogs were out there for a couple of hours with no problems, but when he took his eyes off of them for a few minutes to grill, they ran off.

Irvin and his wife jumped into their cars and went looking for the two dogs but after one hour, Piper came home but Bane was still missing. Irvin believes someone might have kept him because even though he might be an intimidating animal when you look at him, he’ll immediately come up to you and lie down at your feet.

Irvin purchased Bane through a breeder more than a year ago and started training him to be a service dog when he was 7-months-old. Bane is Irvin’s second service dog, the first one died about four years ago.

When Irvin originally put out the notice about his missing dog, he was offering a $500 reward. But, once more people found out about it, several groups, such as the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, contributed to the reward. A Facebook page has also been started to gather information and get out the word about Bane. In case you find him, Bane is microchipped.