YouTube stunt ends in shooting death

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (KVLY/NBC News) — A Minnesota woman is facing charges after a YouTube stunt claimed the life of her boyfriend.

Monalisa Perez, 19, has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

Tuesday night the Norman County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Perez. During the call Perez said said she and her boyfriend, later identified as Pedro Ruiz III, were making a YouTube video when she accidentally shot him in the chest.

When crews arrived on scene they found that Ruiz had a single gunshot wound to his chest. Police were able to locate a gold Desert Eagle .50 caliber pistol on the grass near the house and secured the firearm.

Perez told police that Pedro wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a book and he believed that the book would stop the bullet. Perez pointed out cameras and said that the entire incident was recorded.

