YouTube stunt ends in shooting death

NBC News Published:
The 19-year-old told police that her boyfriend wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a book and he believed that the book would stop the bullet.
The 19-year-old told police that her boyfriend wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a book and he believed that the book would stop the bullet.

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (KVLY/NBC News) — A Minnesota woman is facing charges after a YouTube stunt claimed the life of her boyfriend.

Monalisa Perez, 19, has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

Tuesday night the Norman County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Perez. During the call Perez said said she and her boyfriend, later identified as Pedro Ruiz III, were making a YouTube video when she accidentally shot him in the chest.

When crews arrived on scene they found that Ruiz had a single gunshot wound to his chest. Police were able to locate a gold Desert Eagle .50 caliber pistol on the grass near the house and secured the firearm.

Perez told police that Pedro wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a book and he believed that the book would stop the bullet. Perez pointed out cameras and said that the entire incident was recorded.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ttFUWc

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s