VIDEO: Pigs stranded on a freeway in Dallas

DALLAS (KXAN) — Traffic on Interstate 45 near Dallas is at a complete standstill as dozens of people work to corral pigs that got loose after the trailer they were in crashed.

KXAS in Dallas reports the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Wilmer. Both directions of I-45 were closed between Pleasant Run Road and Belt Line Road.

When the truck tipped onto its side, the pigs came tumbling out and ended up running all over the freeway. Video from a news helicopter showed several groups of pigs walking through traffic. One group made a break for it and were found half-a-mile away before being ushered back by police.

It’s not known at this time if any pigs died in the crash.

