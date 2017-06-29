Two officers critically injured in shooting near downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Two police officers were critically wounded in a shooting near downtown San Antonio on Thursday.

First responders were called to the 100 block of Evergreen Street, near San Antonio College and Methodist Hospital. The two officers were on patrol when they tried to stop two suspects.

As soon as the officers got out of their vehicle, one suspect opened fire on both officers, striking one in the head and face and the other in the upper torso. The officers returned fire, hitting one of the suspects.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says both officers are in “very critical” condition, at last report. Both officers are nine year veterans. The second suspect is in custody.

San Antonio College was placed on lockdown during the shooting, but has since been given the all clear.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.