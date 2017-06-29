Trump nominates former Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison as NATO ambassador

The Associated Press Published:
After nearly two decades as the first woman to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate, Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, walks to the floor of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012, to give her farewell speech. In the chamber, Sen. Hutchison became emotional as she recalled her "Homemaker's IRA" legislation which gave homemakers - men and women - the same rights to establish an Individual Retirement Account, or IRA, as their working spouses. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
After nearly two decades as the first woman to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate, Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, walks to the floor of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012, to give her farewell speech. In the chamber, Sen. Hutchison became emotional as she recalled her "Homemaker's IRA" legislation which gave homemakers - men and women - the same rights to establish an Individual Retirement Account, or IRA, as their working spouses. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has nominated Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former Republican senator from Texas, to be the U.S. ambassador to NATO.

Trump has had a rocky relationship with the 28-nation military alliance. As a candidate, he called NATO “obsolete.”

The president has criticized several members of the post-World War II organization for not spending adequately on defense. At a May meeting in Brussels with NATO members, Trump complained that his allies had shortchanged “the people and taxpayers of the United States,” creating additional strains for the organization.

Hutchison, who is 73, won a runoff special election to fill a vacant Senate seat in 1993 and served three full terms.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s