Truck hauling windmill blade blocking intersection near Round Rock

A semi truck broke down while carrying a wind turbine on FM 1325 in north Austin/Williamson County on June 29, 2017. (Courtesy: Sheriff Robert Chody)
A semi truck broke down while carrying a wind turbine on FM 1325 in north Austin/Williamson County on June 29, 2017. (Courtesy: Sheriff Robert Chody)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An outside lane of Farm to Market 1325 at Shoreline Drive in southern Williamson County is blocked due to a disabled 18-wheeler.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the truck broke down around 3 a.m. as it was hauling a large windmill turbine blade. The outside northbound lane of FM 1325 is blocked as crews work to clear the truck, but authorities say it is expected to be there through the morning commute.

If you’re headed northbound, drivers can take the MoPac toll to SH 45 toll if they’re trying to get around the closure.

