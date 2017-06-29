Truck hauling windmill blade blocking intersection near Round Rock

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An outside lane of Farm to Market 1325 at Shoreline Drive in southern Williamson County is blocked due to a disabled 18-wheeler.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the truck broke down around 3 a.m. as it was hauling a large windmill turbine blade. The outside northbound lane of FM 1325 is blocked as crews work to clear the truck, but authorities say it is expected to be there through the morning commute.

If you’re headed northbound, drivers can take the MoPac toll to SH 45 toll if they’re trying to get around the closure.