Travis County programs continue thanks to donations after state axes funding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a federal judge considers whether or not to grant an injunction to keep the anti-sanctuary city law from going into place in September, Travis County says people have donated $133,000 to fund programs that were in danger of being cut due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s feud with Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

When Sheriff Hernandez announced her immigration detention policy at the Travis County Jail in January, Gov. Abbott was quick to fire back. His office cut $1.5 million in grants to Travis County, which were used to fund programs that server everything from drug court to family violence.

In the wake of the cuts, Austin Community Foundation paired with Travis County to launch an official fundraising account dubbed #StrongerTogether. Within a few days, the site raised more than $100,000.

“When the Governor created a problem, the people of Travis County came up with a solution. These important programs help sustain the efficient, effective and fair justice system the county is mandated to provide,” said Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

On Thursday, the current amount raised will be donated to Travis County to keep several programs operational through November, as the county works to identify long-term revenue sources.

A news conference for the official check presentation is scheduled for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Travis County Commissioners Court.