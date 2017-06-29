Trash piles up on Barton Creek Greenbelt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Summer’s here and school’s out, sending thousands to Austin’s Barton Creek Greenbelt. But a viewer reached out to KXAN with concerns of trash at Campbell’s Hole, spoiling a hot spot to enjoy nature.

The problem is bigger than this — one the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) is hoping to solve with the help of the community.

Jay Bowles sent KXAN pictures of the trash he stumbled up on Wednesday, saying typically, Campbell’s Hole is “a safe, enjoyable little oasis.”

But this week, “It was an absolute disaster. And that was enough for me to reach out and just try to make some community impact.”

Though KXAN didn’t see the same amount of trash from our camera’s vantage point, it quickly became clear why. Volunteers came out to clean up the mess.

“We picked up five and a half to six, large trash sacks, just like piles of it,” Morgan Hamberg said. “That was just today.”

For Hamberg’s friend Christian Majors, visiting from Kyle, it was his first time to Campbell’s Hole. He spent a majority of that time cleaning up.

“You’ve got to do better than that if you’re going to keep this beautiful,” Majors said. “You should just be a steward of your environment.”

PARD says each trailhead has about 10 trash cans that maintenance crews empty twice a day. But even that isn’t enough, acknowledging even at the trash cans, trash is often overflowing before crews even make their way back into the greenbelt to pick up.

When asked if the city has considered additional trash cans within the trail itself, PARD said that would require additional manpower and trips to the dumpster, resources the department currently doesn’t have.

“It’s a big problem,” Park Ranger Kerstin Johansson told KXAN of the trash, but a new education campaign, “Leave No Trace,” aims to change that.

“A cultural shift is really what we’re looking for,” she said. Rangers will be more visible this summer, spreading the word about ways to protect the land.

“A lot of people are moving to the city and that’s more people on the environment so we definitely have an important message to share,” Johansson said.