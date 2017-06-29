Shocking video of woman running down alleged thief

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (KXAN/CNN) — A television station in North Carolina captured the moments as a woman slammed her car into a man she said stole her purse.

It all unfolded on Wednesday at a Walmart parking in Asheville. Christine Braswell, 26, says she saw a man breaking into her SUV but he started running away when she approached the car. So, Braswell , who is five months pregnant, said she jumped behind the wheel of her vehicle and went after him.

“I chased a little ways then come [sic] back, jumped in the car, throwed [sic] it in gear and came across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right it’s not fair,” said Braswell.

“She slammed on her brakes, crammed it in reverse, and ran over the median there in between and hit him in the back. I mean she, just he was running and she just flat hit him,” says witness Janice Kelley.

In the video, you can see Braswell’s car hit the man and then stop in a median. Police say the man had minor injuries. He is charged with breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property. Authorities also charged Braswell with an assault charge.