Shocking video of woman running down alleged thief

KXAN Staff Published:
A woman who says a man stole her purse drove after him with her car in Asheville, North Carolina. (WLOS)
A woman who says a man stole her purse drove after him with her car in Asheville, North Carolina. (WLOS)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (KXAN/CNN) — A television station in North Carolina captured the moments as a woman slammed her car into a man she said stole her purse.

It all unfolded on Wednesday at a Walmart parking in Asheville. Christine Braswell, 26, says she saw a man breaking into her SUV but he started running away when she approached the car. So, Braswell , who is five months pregnant, said she jumped behind the wheel of her vehicle and went after him.

“I chased a little ways then come [sic] back, jumped in the car, throwed [sic] it in gear and came across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right it’s not fair,” said Braswell.

“She slammed on her brakes, crammed it in reverse, and ran over the median there in between and hit him in the back. I mean she, just he was running and she just flat hit him,” says witness Janice Kelley.

In the video, you can see Braswell’s car hit the man and then stop in a median. Police say the man had minor injuries. He is charged with breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property. Authorities also charged Braswell with an assault charge.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s