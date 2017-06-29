Salvation Army breaks ground on new women’s shelter in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Salvation Army broke ground Thursday on a new women and children’s shelter in east Austin.

The Rathgeber Center for Women and Children is being built on Tannehill Lane, right next to the Austin Shelter for Women and Children Day Care Center.

Sixty-three new bedrooms will bring the capacity to 213, and will also have a new kitchen and dining room, a computer learning center, playground and “success closet”.

It’s being named after the philanthropist who donated the land, Salvation Army Advisory Board Member Dick Rathgeber.

The Salvation Army says there is a quiet crisis for family homelessness in Austin, including roughly 500 women and children who are on the wait list for emergency shelter every day.

For more information on Salvation Army shelters and how to donate, visit their website here.