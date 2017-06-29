Protected bird doused with gas, torched by Williamson County boys

Published: Updated:
White-Winged Dove (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Photo/Chase Foundatin)
White-Winged Dove (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Photo/Chase Foundatin)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Three juveniles are being investigated in Williamson County after video surfaced on social media of the trio dousing a bird in gasoline and lighting it on fire, according to Texas Game Wardens.

The video also showed the boys, who had recently gotten probation for a house burglary, throwing the bird in the air and hitting it a couple of times with a football. Cedar Park police got a hold of the video before it was deleted.

A Texas Game Warden identified the bird as a the federally-protective white-winged dove and filed a case against the boys for taking a white-winged dove by illegal means in closed season.

Cases against the three boys are pending.

