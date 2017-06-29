Police searching for missing boy on Lady Bird Lake trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy on the Lake Bird Lake hike and bike trail just east of Interstate 35 on the north side of the lake.

Police were called at 10:18 p.m. and are still searching for the boy, described as Hispanic, around 5-foot-5 and of thin build. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and black shorts as he was running on the trail.

His father has been searching for him. Officers say the father and son only speak Spanish.

An Austin police helicopter is searching for the boy from above.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information. 

