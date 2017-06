PHOTOS: Snakes missing after violent I-35 rollover

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Seven snakes are missing after the van carrying them and 23 others rolled over on Interstate 35 southwest of San Antonio, Thursday afternoon.

According to WOAI in San Antonio, the snakes were traveling with a baby alligator and tortoise.

An adult driver and child were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Firefighters round up snakes after a rollover crash near San Antonio. (Bexas Co. ESD 5 photo)