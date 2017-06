AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews have Brazos Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets shut down as they investigate a possible sulfur smell. AFD Tweet at 10:03 a.m.

The Austin Fire Department says they were alerted to the odor inside the Littlefield Building at 106 E. Sixth St. just before 10 a.m. Some people voluntarily evacuated the building but there is not a mandatory evacuation in place.

Authorities have not been able to determine where the odor is emanating from.