Opponents of new immigration law battles Texas over court locations

The name marker outside the Federal District Court in Austin, presided over by Judge Sam Sparks.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning, lawyers for the state of Texas faced off in an Austin federal court against opponents of the new immigration enforcement law, Senate Bill 4, that was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott last month.

It was the second hearing this week in federal court but at an entirely different location. The state is seeking a declaratory judgment granting the “anti-sanctuary cities” law status under the U.S. Constitution. Just a few miles south in San Antonio, a federal judge there is deciding whether or not to grant a preliminary injunction to keep the law at bay.

Whichever court takes up the case from here will give one side a slight advantage over the other. If San Antonio’s U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia takes up the case, lawyers will argue whether or not the new law does harm to people, violating their constitutional rights. If Austin’s U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks takes up the case, lawyers will argue whether a long list of sanctuary cities are breaking a law on the books. While small, the differences could lead to a different result in the case.

During Thursday’s hearing, Sparks sharply criticized both sides when they began to veer off into the political rights and wrongs of SB4.

“This is just mishmash,” Sparks said, wanting to keep the arguments more logistical such as why he would have jurisdiction and whether or not he should rule before the law takes effect on Sept. 1.

