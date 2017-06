The excitement of taking a vacation can be lost of you are stressed and unorganized. Emily Kaufman is the Travel Mom, and she joined us in the studio to help us keep our wits about us and have a good time while covering all our bases. You can follow The Travel Mom on facebook for tips, media and more.

Sponsored by The Travel Mom. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.