Ken Paxton, 9 other states urge Trump Administration to end DACA

KXAN News Published:
Ken Paxton (Nexstar Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined nine other states’ attorneys general in signing a letter that urges the secretary of Homeland Security to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program.

“We respectfully request that the Secretary of Homeland Security phase out the DACA program,” Attorney General Paxton wrote. “Just like [Deferred Action for Parents of Americans], DACA unilaterally confers eligibility for work authorization and lawful presence without any statutory authorization from Congress.”

The announcement issued alongside Paxton’s letter emphasizes that the letter does not call for the removal of any DACA recipients from the country or rescind any permits that have already been granted.

In the letter, the attorneys general say they’ll drop their pending lawsuits for deferred-action programs if the Trump Administration agrees to end DACA by Sept. 5.

Read the full letter here.

