Final public meeting will collect input on Travis County bond proposals

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County officials will hold the final public meeting Thursday evening to collect input for a long list of project proposals being considered for a bond election this fall.

The Citizens Bond Advisory Committee has held five prior meetings around the county to discuss the projects and update the list.

The total cost for all projects currently considered is around $1.13 billion, but the final funding level for this bond will be far lower.

CBAC officials said the Commissioners Court, the final authority, will likely choose projects totaling $100 million-$150 million in voter-approved funding. The committee members said for every $100 million included in the price tag, the average property owner would pay about $13 more in property tax.

The voter-approved total does not include projects identified as public safety projects, such as road and bike safety and drainage projects, which will not be voted on.

Thursday’s meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeway Activity Center at 105 Cross Creek in Lakeway.

