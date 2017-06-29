East Texas teen hit, killed while riding bike from band director’s funeral

Reagan Roy, KETK Published:
Gus Kennon (Photo via KETK)
Gus Kennon (Photo via KETK)

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas teenager was killed after attending a funeral for his high school’s band director.

According to the Palestine Herald Press, Gus Kennon, 16, of Grapeland, was killed as he rode his bicycle home from the funeral of Grapeland High School Band Director Perry Franks on Wednesday.

The Palestine-based newspaper reports Kennon was struck by an 18-wheeler while riding his bicycle along Highway 287 South near the Farm-To-Market Road 2423 intersection in Grapeland.

He was reportedly attempting to cross the bypass when he was hit by the semi.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s