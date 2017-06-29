East Texas teen hit, killed while riding bike from band director’s funeral

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas teenager was killed after attending a funeral for his high school’s band director.

According to the Palestine Herald Press, Gus Kennon, 16, of Grapeland, was killed as he rode his bicycle home from the funeral of Grapeland High School Band Director Perry Franks on Wednesday.

The Palestine-based newspaper reports Kennon was struck by an 18-wheeler while riding his bicycle along Highway 287 South near the Farm-To-Market Road 2423 intersection in Grapeland.

He was reportedly attempting to cross the bypass when he was hit by the semi.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.