Driver who slammed into church bus indicted on intoxication manslaughter charges

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Jack D. Young. (Uvalde County Sheriff's Office)
Jack D. Young. (Uvalde County Sheriff's Office)

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) – The driver who could be seen swerving in and out of traffic that ultimately ended in a crash that killed 13 members of a New Braunfels church in March has been indicted on 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter. A Uvalde County grand jury heard the case on Monday and issued the indictment on Wednesday.

Investigators said Jack Young, 20, of Leakey, Texas, was driving along Highway 83 near Garner State Park on March 29 when he struck the bus head-on. The church bus was carrying 14 senior members of the church who were heading home from a retreat. The preliminary report states Young crossed over the solid white line 37 times and entered the grass roadside at least five times before hitting the church bus.

Jody Kulcher witnessed the crash and told KXAN he spoke to Young moments after the crash as he lay injured and pinned inside his vehicle. He said Young kept apologizing and told him he had been texting.

Kuchler saw Young driving erratically and was able to follow him for the next 20 minutes as he tried to relay to 911 dispatchers about where the driver was headed.

“We both had a feeling something was going to happen,” said Kuchler to KXAN days after the crash. “[The driver of the pickup truck] kept doing the same thing, [going] off the road and over into oncoming traffic, and some of the people were moving off to the side of the road to keep from getting hit head-on.”

Court records indicate Young had taken prescription medication before driving and had marijuana in his truck. An affidavit seeking a blood test says Young also told a trooper he had taken prescription medication including clonazepam and the generic forms of Lexapro and Ambien.

There was one lone survivor on the bus. He also faces one extra count of intoxication assault for the case involving the surviving victim.

Young turned himself into the Uvalde County Jail on Wednesday. His bond is set at $380,000. If he were to post bond, he would have to comply with a curfew, an ignition interlock will be installed on his vehicle and he’ll have to submit to weekly urinalysis testing. His next court date is scheduled for July 20.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s