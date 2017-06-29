Driver who slammed into church bus indicted on intoxication manslaughter charges

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) – The driver who could be seen swerving in and out of traffic that ultimately ended in a crash that killed 13 members of a New Braunfels church in March has been indicted on 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter. A Uvalde County grand jury heard the case on Monday and issued the indictment on Wednesday.

Investigators said Jack Young, 20, of Leakey, Texas, was driving along Highway 83 near Garner State Park on March 29 when he struck the bus head-on. The church bus was carrying 14 senior members of the church who were heading home from a retreat. The preliminary report states Young crossed over the solid white line 37 times and entered the grass roadside at least five times before hitting the church bus.

Jody Kulcher witnessed the crash and told KXAN he spoke to Young moments after the crash as he lay injured and pinned inside his vehicle. He said Young kept apologizing and told him he had been texting.

Kuchler saw Young driving erratically and was able to follow him for the next 20 minutes as he tried to relay to 911 dispatchers about where the driver was headed.

“We both had a feeling something was going to happen,” said Kuchler to KXAN days after the crash. “[The driver of the pickup truck] kept doing the same thing, [going] off the road and over into oncoming traffic, and some of the people were moving off to the side of the road to keep from getting hit head-on.”

Court records indicate Young had taken prescription medication before driving and had marijuana in his truck. An affidavit seeking a blood test says Young also told a trooper he had taken prescription medication including clonazepam and the generic forms of Lexapro and Ambien.

There was one lone survivor on the bus. He also faces one extra count of intoxication assault for the case involving the surviving victim.

Young turned himself into the Uvalde County Jail on Wednesday. His bond is set at $380,000. If he were to post bond, he would have to comply with a curfew, an ignition interlock will be installed on his vehicle and he’ll have to submit to weekly urinalysis testing. His next court date is scheduled for July 20.