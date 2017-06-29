Deputies find $103,000 in cash during Georgetown traffic stop

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A traffic stop led to a discovery of more than $103,000 in cash by Williamson County deputies Wednesday afternoon.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies noticed Juan Pablo Chavarria-Rodriguez, 57, was showing signs of being deceptive and may have been involved in illegal activity. Deputies searched his car and found the cash tucked away in the front quarter panels.

“Our deputies are well trained and are determined to stop illegal activity in our county,” said Sheriff Chody.

Rodriguez was traveling from Dallas to Mexico, where he lives, when he was stopped and subsequently arrested. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a money laundering charge.