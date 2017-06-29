Cyclist maimed in random shooting gets $13K check

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The cyclist attacked on East Riverside Drive by a random passenger shooting out of a car is receiving a large donation Thursday from Austin community members who want to help him recover.

On June 7, Alonso Solis was biking back from the store late at night when he was hit in the back, neck, head, and face with pellets from a shotgun blast. Police arrested 19-year-old Merrick Isaacks for shooting Alonso. A police affidavit showed that Isaacks was looking to “blow off steam” and held an acquaintance who was driving a car at gunpoint.

Isaacks then fired out of his car window around Austin. He is still being held in the Travis County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond totals $250,000.

After that incident, Alonso was unconscious for nearly two days, before waking up in the hospital.

When KXAN visited with Alonso at his home weeks ago, he could barely sleep or eat because of his pain. He has to take several months off from his job laying carpet because he can no longer lift his arm due to his injuries. He does not speak English or have many friends in Central Texas; his wife and four children live in Mexico. Alonso had no insurance and no idea how he would pay for all of the medications.

That is, until people from all around Austin stepped forward to help him.

After KXAN’s initial story, our station was overwhelmed with requests from people who’d watched our report and wanted to help. Rich and Anne Barger of Leander were two of those people. The two immediately set up a GoFundMe page for Alonso.

“As we were just reading that story my wife and I said, ‘Hey we have to do something, no one has set up a GoFundMe,'” Rich Barger explained.

Barger got in touch with others who’d seen the KXAN story, including Sasha Knight of Austin. “Once I saw Alonso’s story that evening and of course being so heartbroken about it, I reached out to KXAN immediately afterward,” Knight said. “That’s when I started thinking OK this is something we need to start.”

Knight’s friend, an immigration attorney, began communicating with Alonso about his limitations and medical needs. Knight and the Bargers decided to set their fundraising goal to $25,000. As of Thursday morning, the page has raised nearly $15,000 with almost 400 people donating.

To keep the fundraising transparent, the people behind this GoFundMe have been working with the Mexican Consulate in Austin to coordinate these donations. The Consulate helped Alonso to set up a bank account where his donations will be sent to, Knight explained that the first donation of $13,450 was transferred to Alonso yesterday.

Alonso will be notified of this donation at an event at the Mexican consulate on Thursday. The Consulate says they want to make public the amount of community support Alonso is receiving and to highlight the pain that victims of violent crime go through.

“Alonso didn’t have his family here to support him and be with him,” Knight said. “If this can show Alonso how many people care about him and hope for a speedy recovery and some sense of healing.”

“What happens if we all start to do these things a little more often? Maybe that’s altruistic, but that’s kind of the heart behind everything we’re doing here,” Rich Barger said.

The Consulate tells KXAN that Alonso will need to have another surgery next Tuesday to remove more of the pellets.

We’ll livestream Alonso getting the donations on KXAN.com and the KXAN Facebook page at around 4 p.m.