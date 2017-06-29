Convenience store chain QuikTrip to open 100 stores in Austin, San Antonio

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Oklahoma-based convenience store chain QuikTrip is opening 100 stores across central Texas, with the first store set to open in the summer of 2018.

QuikTrip operates a kitchen in each store that cooks up breakfast bowls, pizza and sandwiches.

The company is different from most other convenience store chains because they do not franchise; all stores are corporate-owned.

QuikTrip first entered the state of Texas in 1999, when they started building stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company now operates 134 stores in North Texas. In all, they operate more than 750 stores in large cities like Kansas City, Atlanta and Tulsa.

The chain employs about 20,000 people and, according to The Atlantic, in 2014, offering entry-level employees a starting salary of around $40,000 a year, plus benefits. The company says it has been ranked among the best companies to work at for more than 15 years.

Construction on the first QuikTrip store in Austin area is slated to begin this winter.