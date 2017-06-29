Brightly colored toilets lined Texas State Capitol during Austin PRIDE event

Austin PRIDE holds Stonewall Rally at Texas State Capitol on June 28, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Numerous toilets in various colors of the rainbow were lined up at the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday evening as part Austin Pride’s annual Stonewall Rally.

June 29 was the 48th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City. The raid of the Stonewall Inn led to an uprising and inspiring movement for gay rights.

Members of Austin PRIDE used this year’s rally to speak out about Texas legislation regarding the so-called “bathroom bill,” which is one of the agenda items on Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session. Hence the six colorful toilets on the south steps of the capitol.

Even while bringing awareness to causes that impact the LGBTQ community, the evening had fun moments with special performances from Austin’s drag community and a tribute to the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

 

