Bamba’s brother accuses incoming freshman of receiving improper gifts

Big West's Michael Porter Jr., right, shoots against Big East's Mohamed Bamba during the first half of the McDonald's All- American boys high school basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Big West won 109-107. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Big West's Michael Porter Jr., right, shoots against Big East's Mohamed Bamba during the first half of the McDonald's All- American boys high school basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Big West won 109-107. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The older brother of Texas basketball recruit Mo Bamba says Bamba took improper gifts and money from a Detroit financial adviser that would make him ineligible to play in college.

Ibrahim Johnson posted a rambling, profanity-laced, 20-minute Facebook video Wednesday, accusing adviser Greer Love of giving Bamba money and gifts. Love previously worked in New York and was involved in youth sports in Harlem, where he got to know Bamba’s family.

Texas responded to the accusations with a statement that reads as follows:

“As is usual practice by the NCAA, Mo’s amateur status was previously reviewed and final certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center. The NCAA has not informed us of any pending issues or eligibility concerns at this time regarding Mo. If there are further questions, we certainly will cooperate with the NCAA to the fullest.”

Love told 247Sports the family asked him to help manage Bamba’s recruitment. Love says he consulted with schools to ensure he wasn’t breaking rules and wouldn’t jeopardize Bamba’s eligibility.

Love and the NCAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

