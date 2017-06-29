82 skateboards, 3 bicycles recovered from Taylor burglary

Skateboards recovered by Taylor Police after being stolen from Project LOOP. (Courtesy: Taylor PD)
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) –Two juveniles are in jail accused of breaking into a warehouse in downtown Taylor and stealing dozens of skateboards and bicycles from a non-profit organization.

On Tuesday, the group Project LOOP posted on its Facebook page that more than 80 skateboards, several BMX bikes, helmets, and other gear were stolen from their warehouse on East 2nd Street.

A commander with the Taylor Police Department recovered three of the stolen bicycles Thursday morning from Buck’s Bikes Superstore in Round Rock. According to an employee of the store, the bicycles were brought in by familiar customers, to trade in. The employee says the store does not buy bikes as a way to prevent buying stolen merchandise.

The skateboards were found at a home in Taylor.

Project LOOP in Taylor where skateboards and bicycles were stolen. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
