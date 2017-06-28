Widow of police officer killed in sniper attack sues charity

DALLAS (AP) — The widow of a Dallas police officer shot and killed in the July 7 sniper attack that left five officers dead is suing the police relief charity that has collected millions of dollars in donations since the attack.

Detective Katrina Ahrens is the widow of slain Officer Lorne Ahrens. The lawsuit alleges that the Assist The Officers Foundation had promised the Ahrens family some of the money raised.

However, KXAS-TV in Fort Worth and Dallas reports the lawsuit alleges the foundation set unlawful conditions on how the families can use the funds and ordered all of the Ahrens’ benefits be withheld.

The foundation, the Dallas Police Association and the city are named defendants. A police association statement says Ahrens refuses to accept the assistance in trust, as required.