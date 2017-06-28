‘Significant’ water outage affecting 100s in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Crews are working to repair some sort of water issue causing an outage for nearly 900 residents in Georgetown.

According to a city spokesperson, the incident is significant and happening off of Leander Road and people living in the Escalera, Parkside, Highland and Mayfield subdivisions may notice an outage.

Crews are not sure with the outage began, with first reports after 7 a.m. A cause is not yet known, either.

Georgetown Utility Systems said the outage could last seven to eight hours.