Puppy left in hot Manor car available to adopt after owner surrenders

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Annabelle the puppy is in need of a home after her previous owner, Chandler Bullen, decided to surrender her to the Austin Animal Center on Wednesday.

Bullen had been accused of leaving Annabelle in his vehicle on June 18 during a trip to Walmart. Temperatures had just hit 100 degrees in the area for the first time this year when witnesses saw Annabelle in the vehicle.

Bullen, 20, was arrested and Annabelle was taken to the Austin Animal Center by Manor police. On June 22, a judge ordered the puppy to be returned to Bullen if he paid a fee of around $200 and returned to court in 30 days with proof he had taken her to a vet.

He chose not to do this and the Manor Police Department said Annabelle is available to a new, loving home right now.