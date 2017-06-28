Pilot pleads guilty to flying marijuana into Central Texas from Oregon

Related Coverage Pilot with 230 lbs. of marijuana on board arrested at Llano airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pilot who was caught transporting hydroponic marijuana from Oregon to Central Texas earlier this year is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges in Austin, Wednesday.

Wayne Douglas Brunet, 64, was arrested at the Llano Municipal Airport on March 20 after authorities determined he had a “suspicious flight pattern” from Medford, Oregon. According to court records, Homeland Security Investigations agents were planning on arresting Brunet as he tried to land at an unmanned airport in Bulverde, which is just north of San Antonio, but once he spotted authorities on the ground he took off.

Federal officials said he then tried to land at Lago Vista airport, but once again he aborted his landing when he saw agents on the ground. Brunet then proceeded to the airfield in Llano where he landed, but then he tried to run away. He was captured on the tarmac by the Texas Department of Public Safety Air Unit.

Inside his plane, authorities found 15 duffle bags — weighing approximately 206 pounds — filled with vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.

Brunet remains in federal custody awaiting sentencing on the charge of possession with intent to distribute between 50 and 100 kilograms of marijuana.