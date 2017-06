AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Capital Metro rail train was hit by an SUV in north Austin Wednesday morning.

Officials said the crash happened around 10:35 a.m. at 8965 Research Blvd. A spokesperson for Capital Metro says the MetroRail was going through a section where the train arms were down but the SUV driver struck the arms and then the train.

Nineteen people were on the train at the time of the crash but no one was injured.

Crews had the area clear and the train on its way by 11:48 a.m.