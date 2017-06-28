Kentucky governor signs bill allowing bible classes in public schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WLWT/WCMH) — A series of new Kentucky state laws will take effect on Thursday, including a controversial law allowing public schools to teach the bible.

Most new laws approved during the Kentucky General Assembly’s 2017 regular session will go into effect this week. One new includes allowing schools to teach bible courses in public schools.

The new law states:

HB 128 allows schools to offer an elective course on the Bible that teaches biblical content, poetry, narratives and their impact today.”

According to WDRB, the courses are not required and students would be able to take the class as an elective.

During the signing Gov. Matt Bevin said, “The idea that we would not want this to be an option for people in school, that would be crazy. I don’t know why every state would not embrace this, why we as a nation would not embrace this.”