Good Drinks, Great Food, Better Cause

With food from some of our city’s best chefs along with craft cocktails and a fun crowd, the annual Pay It Forward with Daniel Curtis event is a win-win. Proceeds benefit the Lonestar Paralysis Foundation and you get to eat and drink some of the best offerings in town. Patron Mixecutive David Alan dropped in to tell us more and mix up a fabulous cocktail. Pay It Forward with Daniel Curtis will be held on August 3rd at the AT&T Hotel & Conference Center, located at 1900 University Ave.

For more information go to https://www.pifdaniel.com/.