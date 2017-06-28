Feasibility study on SH 29 east of Georgetown completed

Related Coverage SH 29 in Georgetown in need of upgrades

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — After conducting a two-year study with input from the public, the Texas Department of Transportation has released the feasibility study on State Highway 29 between Georgetown and Circleville.

The study looked at the 14-mile section to determine potential improvements that could be implemented. The existing east-west highway consists of two 12-foot travel lanes, one in each direction.

SH 29, which was originally constructed in the early 1930s, does not meet current design standards and can’t accommodate for the increase in traffic volume. According to TxDOT’s study, the largest increase in traffic is anticipated to occur in the eastern portion of the study area, between County Road 120 and State Highway 95. The 2015 average daily traffic for this intersection was 3,800 vehicles per day and is projected to increase to 19,600 vehicles per day by 2045.

The study offered four alternatives for SH 29. Throughout the study, a No-Build Alternative was also evaluated as a comparison to the four build alternatives.

Based on the study findings, TxDOT is recommending Alternative A be advanced for further refinement and study. Alternative A impacts the fewest number of homes and properties, and takes SH 29 out of the floodplain.

“It is important to note that this is a planning level study,” said Terry McCoy, Austin District Engineer. “No construction funds have been identified to move forward with relocating the road, but this document will help TxDOT and Williamson County as it looks at its long range plan for the area.”