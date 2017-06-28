Elderly man robbed by suspect in South Congress H-E-B parking lot

Suspect in attack of elderly man at South Congress Avenue H-E-B on June 12, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An elderly H-E-B customer was robbed in the parking lot of the grocery store at South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street earlier this month.

Photos of the suspect involved, described by police as a white man in his late teens to early 20s, were released by the Austin Police Department. The suspect is around 5-foot-6 and weighs around 140 pounds.

The victim, who was robbed at around 2 p.m. on June 12, received minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 512-974-5270, the Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

