Dallas-area girl abducted by unknown male suspect

LANCASTER, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for Savon Le’Feye Randle, 13, who authorities believe was abducted by an unknown male suspect on Wednesday outside of Dallas.

The suspect is driving a white, 4-door sedan with a damaged or dark-colored paint transfer on the rear passenger side quarter panel. The suspect was last heard from in Lancaster, Texas — about 15 miles south of downtown Dallas — at around 10 a.m.

Randle is described as a black female, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.