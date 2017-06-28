Bertram police driving reserve units after 2nd officer rear-ended

Related Coverage Bertram police officer rear-ended while on a traffic stop

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — For the second time in four days, a Bertram officer was rear-ended on Highway 29.

A Tuesday night Facebook post made by the police department shows the damage the officer’s vehicle after it was hit by a DWI driver. The first incident happened Saturday when an elderly woman woman ran into the back of a patrol unit as Officer James Threadgill was conducting a traffic stop on another driver. He was knocked unconscious.

The Facebook post suggested that the department is running out of newer patrol cars due to the damaged cars being out of service. The department is using older Dodge Chargers in the meantime and may resort to getting loaner vehicles from the Houston Police Department.

Under Texas law, drivers who are approaching an emergency vehicle stopped on the roadway with emergency lights flashing are required to do one of two things: move out of the lane nearest to the emergency vehicle or slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit. Violation of this law could get you fined up to $2,000. The law also applies to tow trucks and Texas Department of Transportation workers.

KXAN has reached out to Bertram police to learn the condition of the second officer and to find out how dire the situation is with patrol units. This story will be updated with that information.