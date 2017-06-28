Austin firefighters rescue cats from rising retention pond

AUSTIN (KXAN) —  Thankfully, a pair of kitties still have all 18 of their combined lives after Austin Fire Department firefighters performed a daring rescue.

It happened Monday night at the Regency Park Apartments in south Austin. Someone called 911 to report ‘meowing’ from a retention pond on the property.

Once crews arrived they discovered two cats in the pond with waters rapidly rising due to the storms that has just moved through the area dropping more than an inch of rain.

The firefighters used ladders to safely make their way to the cats and used pike poles to pull them to safety.

The initial 911 caller kept them overnight and was able to take them to a shelter on Tuesday.

AFD said the photos are a little blurry due to their reflective gear, but you can see the efforts that went into the rescue.

AFD rescues cats

