Austin Energy: Power out to 7,600 customers in North Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews with Austin Energy are dealing with a massive power outage in North Austin Wednesday morning.

The utility says 7,600 customers have no power from Payton Gin north up 183 to Braker Lane and west to the Kramer Lane area. Austin Energy had earlier estimated 22,305 customers were without power but revised the number once crews were able to assess the scene.

An Austin Energy spokesperson says circuit breakers were tripped at a substation on Justin Lane and Lamar Boulevard causing the electricity to be shut off but could not say what caused the circuits to trip. Equipment failure is suspected.

The spokesperson did not know when crews would be restoring power.

