8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth to Austin sent to prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge sentenced eight members of a drug trafficking cell associated with the La Familia cartel in Austin and San Antonio to prison on Wednesday.

From December 2015 until September 2016, the men were responsible for receiving and distributing large amounts of meth in the area, smuggled into the United States from Mexico.

The eight, ranging in age from 20 to 36, will spend anywhere from 42 months to 88 months in federal prison. The names of the eight men are:

Oscar Maldonado, age 32 of Austin, to 78 months imprisonment;

Julio Rogel, age 20 of Austin, to 88 months imprisonment;

Jose Duenas, age 35 of Austin, to 60 months imprisonment;

Jorge Arellano, age 36 of Austin, to 88 months imprisonment;

Javier Jaimes, age 28 of Austin, to 72 months imprisonment;

Javier Alvarez, age 26 of San Antonio, to 57 months imprisonment;

Jaime Carbajal, age 26 of Austin, to 42 months imprisonment; and,

Hugo Rodriguez, age 31 of Austin, to 70 months imprisonment.

Three additional members of the conspiracy are scheduled to be sentenced at a later date before Judge Yeakel. During their investigation, federal agents recovered 75 kilos of meth, nine kilos of cocaine and around $175,000 in U.S. currency.

The investigation was conducted by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) unit in Austin comprised of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Texas Department of Public Safety, Cedar Park Police Department, Austin Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Dan Guess is prosecuting this case on behalf of the Government.