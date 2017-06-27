VIDEO: Credit card skimmer being installed at Johnson City Bank

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Finding credit card skimmers at gas pumps is fairly common, but to have one installed at a bank ATM while surveillance cameras are rolling is quite unusual.

The Johnson City Police Department released surveillance video of the suspects in action in hopes of identifying and catching them. Authorities say the skimmer was installed at the Johnson City Bank in downtown Johnson City Saturday, June 24. A time stamp on the surveillance video shows a man approaching the drive-up ATM at 6:23 a.m. The video shows him pulling something out his waistband and within three minutes he has it installed.

Kyle Moreland, COO of Johnson City Bank, says the bank didn’t discover their ATM had been tampered with until Monday morning when they received a phone call from a customer who used their ATM over the weekend. The victim, who was not a Johnson City Bank customer, realized something was amiss when he discovered fraudulent activity on his card. He said he noticed the card reader moved when he used it on Saturday.

When Moreland went to check the ATM in question, he noticed there was glue residue left behind on the machine. A review of the surveillance video showed the skimmer being installed Saturday morning, but approximately eight hours later, around 2:40 p.m., the camera caught another person removing the device.

Moreland says all customers who used the ATM during the 8-hour period were notified of the breach and new cards have been issued. They don’t believe anyone else’s banking information was compromised during that time.

Police believe there are three suspects involved in the scheme; two of whom came up to the ATM and a third in a vehicle. Moreland says while there are three ATMs located outside of the bank, only one was compromised.

The bank is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information should call the Johnson City Police Department at 830-868-3189.

Just last week, the Federal Trade Commission wrote a blog stating while skimmers aren’t new, technology is making them harder to find.

Here are several tips you can use to avoid a skimmer:

Make sure the credit card panel is closed and doesn’t show signs of tampering. Many gas stations put security seals over the panel.

Take a closer look at the card reader itself.

Try wiggling the card reader. If it moves, report it and use a different pump.