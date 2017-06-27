UT Austin faces another suit alleging discrimination

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin is facing another challenge to using race in its admissions process.

On Tuesday, Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) filed a lawsuit in Travis County alleging UT’s “racial preferences in admissions violate the Texas Constitution and a Texas statute.” SFFA is a non-profit membership organization comprised of more than 21,000 students and parents.

Under state law, UT must let in any student in the top seven percent of their graduating class. With the few remaining slots left, the admissions office gets to choose which students make it.

The plaintiffs argue that the school’s consideration of a student’s race in admissions is “unfair and unconstitutional.” SFFA believes a student’s race or ethnicity should never be used to help or hurt an applicant.

Last year, the United States Supreme Court ruled that UT can use race and ethnicity as a factor in applications and admissions. The suit was brought by Abigail Fisher, who sued the university in 2013 for taking race into consideration during college admissions. Fisher was not in the top 10 percent of her high school, but argued that race was a major factor in her not receiving admission to UT Austin in 2008.

In response to the suit, the university stated, “All University of Texas at Austin students and members of the campus community reap the educational benefits of diversity.”