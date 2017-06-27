TxDOT wants feedback on the best way to alert drivers about work zones

I-35 and Oltorf Street (Martinez/KXAN)

Construction at I-35 and FM 3406 breaks ground in Round Rock AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’re driving on Interstate 35 and… it happens… you’re not moving. Construction has closed lanes. Your next thought is, how do I get out of this? In an effort to prevent this frustration, the Texas Department of Transportation is conducting a survey to find out the best way to get out information about construction updates. TxDOT spokesperson Diann Hodges says with the number of projects slated along the I-35 corridor, the agency wants to make sure drivers are better notified about major construction projects so they can better plan their commute. “We are going to have a lot of construction projects stretching from Georgetown to San Marcos over the next several years,” says Hodges. In order to do that, they want to know the best way to get that information to you. “How do you want to hear about what’s happening on this road you travel every single day,” asks Hodges.

The survey, which is open for the next month, ranges in questions that ask about your experience on I-35. One question asks if you know about construction before hitting the road.

For Randy King, checking work zone updates isn’t the first thing on his mind. “I’ll see the signs as I’m driving, it’ll be like ‘closed lane tonight,'” explains King. “I know sometimes they shut it down in the middle of the night–I’ve sat there for 45 minutes.”

He says that an app that pushes construction alerts immediately to his phone would be helpful. “I usually get everything through my phone, that’d be the best way,” says King.

Starting early next year, TxDOT will start construction on I-35 between Rundberg Lane and US 290 to build direct flyovers to US 183. This project includes mainlane and frontage road reconstruction and the addition of three new direct connectors, or flyovers, at US 183. The project, which improves connectivity between I-35 and US 183, also includes reconstruction of the St. Johns Avenue bridge and the addition of frontage road U-turns on both sides,

