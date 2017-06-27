Transgender women among those targeted by north Austin sex assault suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Detectives are asking possible victims, or people who may know possible victims, of attempted sex assault and sexual assaults in the Georgian Drive area of north Austin to come forward. The department says two of the three known victims are members of the transgender community.

Since October 2016, the department has received reports of the assaults around Georgian Drive, just off East Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard. The suspect, who is in custody, targeted women late at night and in the early morning hours.

Police say when the suspect was able to get the victims in his vehicle, the man would request sexual favors. When the victims refused, detectives say he became violent and assaulted the victims, sometimes using weapons.

Detectives believe there are other victims who have not reported the suspect’s attacks going back as early as January 2016.

The suspect’s photo will not be released by police until all tips have been received and investigated. Anyone with information about the attacks should call the Sex Crimes Tip Line at 512-974-5095 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.