Texas medics revive stray dog dropped off at their station

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) — More often then not, you hear the heroic stories of our first responders saving someone’s life from a dangerous accident or situation, but, what you don’t hear so often is a first responder saving an animal’s life.

Sunday evening, Taylor County EMS workers helped rehabilitate a stray dog.

“We saw the dog, just by the fence on our property, he looked like he hasn’t eaten in a few weeks and I mean he [looked] really bad. He wasn’t walking around, he was laying on his side, he was unresponsive at times,” explained EMT student and emergency vet tech Maegan Jennings.

Luckily for the dog, he ended up at the right place at the right time.

“It looked like someone just dropped him off, he looked like he hasn’t eaten anything for days,” said Ashley Martinez, an EMT.

“So we just kind of got all of our resources together on human and animal side and kind of helped him out a little bit,” added Jennings.

Though many wouldn’t think that EMTs help save animals, Martinez says even on calls, they tend to dogs, cats and other animals when needed.

“We’ve seen quite a few dogs, none in this bad of shape, and this one just happened to come on our property and I think it was a good thing because we were able to help him out and he’s doing so much better today,” Martinez said.

After tending to his needs, Lucky was soon back on his paws. The day after, the first responders were excited to see him up and running.

“I woke up this morning he is up walking, running around!” Martinez said. Although he may still need some taking care of, they hope Lucky will soon find his forever home.

“He’s so sweet and loving and I just think he’s real happy that we took him in and helped him get back on his feet,” Martinez told KRBC.

Taylor County EMS also said that Lucky has been picked up by Rescue the Animals and is hoping to get adopted soon.