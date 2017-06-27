Texas inmate, on death row for 25 years, gets new life sentence

HOUSTON (AP) — A man condemned nearly 25 years ago for abducting and killing a Houston bank teller is being spared from execution as a judge reduces his sentence to life in prison after prosecutors and his attorneys agreed his mental impairment should keep him from being put to death.

A new sentencing has been set for Tuesday in a state court in Harris County for 44-year-old Robert James Campbell.

Campbell was 18 in January 1991 when authorities say he abducted 20-year-old Alexandra Rendon from a gas station, then raped and fatally shot her.

In 2014, he was within three hours of execution when the punishment was stopped so claims of mental impairment could be investigated. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled people with mental impairment are ineligible for execution.